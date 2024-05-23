Accessibility links
The Indicator from Planet Money A little show about big ideas. From the people who make Planet Money, The Indicator helps you make sense of what's happening today. It's a quick hit of insight into work, business, the economy, and everything else. Listen weekday afternoons.

Why tariffs are SO back

An image characterizing the Whiskey Rebellion when a government inspector is tarred during the Insurrection of 1794 in the four western counties of Pennsylvania, caused by Hamilton's excise tax.

Why tariffs are SO back

Last week, President Biden placed tariffs on a slew of Chinese goods. When Donald Trump was president, he did the same. Regardless of who wins the election, the US is gearing up for heavy tariffs on imports in 2024. But this is far from the first time the economic tool has been in style.

How Fortnite brought Google to its knees
How Fortnite brought Google to its knees

In August 2020, Epic Games launched a legal assault against both Google and Apple, alleging that their mobile app stores are illegal monopolies. Almost four years later, Epic could be close to forcing Google to make major changes to its Play Store.

AI Tupac and the murky legality of digital necromancy
AI Tupac and the murky legality of digital necromancy

With a few clicks of AI software, anyone can conjure the voice or visual likeness of a dead celebrity — or really anyone. This new world has opened up a bunch of new legal questions about the rights of people and their heirs to control digital replicas of themselves. Today on the show, how a Drake diss track featuring the voice of Tupac made it into the Congressional record, and how it may lead to more regulation of AI.

Building generational wealth in rural America
Building generational wealth in rural America

Homes are not just where we eat and sleep, but one of the primary ways people build generational wealth in the U.S. But with home shortages and harsh climates, rural America's path to building that wealth looks a little different than other parts of the country. Today on the show, we focus in on housing challenges in Alabama's Black Belt and one innovative solution to preserving generational wealth.

Trade wars and talent shortages

It may soon get easier to become a certified public accountant, reducing the number of required college credit hours from 150 to 120.

Trade wars and talent shortages

Indicators of the Week is back. This time, an in-depth look at what Biden's massive tariffs on Chinese imports might mean for inflation and jobs. After that, why it may soon become easier to become a certified public accountant, addressing that nagging CPA shortage.

How the Dominican Republic became Latin America's economic superstar
How the Dominican Republic became Latin America's economic superstar

For decades, the Dominican Republic's economy has been growing at a remarkably steady pace. The Caribbean nation of 11 million people is today considered a middle-income nation, but the International Monetary Fund projects it could become an advanced economy within the next 40 years.

The highs and lows of US rents

AUSTIN, TEXAS (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The highs and lows of US rents

The latest inflation numbers are in. This month's Consumer Price Index, or the CPI, is ... well, good and bad news for renters. Shelter prices went up over the last year, but at a slower pace. Shelter makes up nearly a third of the CPI. Today's episode: Rent. Where is it high? Where is it low? What exactly is "coffee milk"? The Indicator tours the U.S. to bring you the answers.

The "Winner Take All" problem

A 2017 march against sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood.

The "Winner Take All" problem

When June Carbone, Naomi Cahn and Nancy Levit set out to write a book about women in the workforce, they initially thought it would be a story all about women's march towards workplace equality. But when they looked at the data, they found something more disturbing: of the ways in which women's push toward workplace equality has actually been stalled for years.

Is 'government crypto' a good idea?
Is 'government crypto' a good idea?

Advancements in cryptocurrency networks are sparking conversations about the potential for Central Bank Digital Currencies, or CBDCs for short. Advocates for CBDCs think they would provide security and unlock more efficient fiscal policy actions. However, opponents believe they would provide a shortcut for government interference and the erosion of privacy.

A new gold rush and other indicators

In 2010, gold surpassed $1400 an ounce for the first time. Today, it sits above $2300 an ounce.

A new gold rush and other indicators

Indicators of the Week is back! This time, we dig into why gold prices are spiking, why the Biden administration has only spent a small portion of money pledged to infrastructure projects, and what the spurt of streaming consolidations means for you.

