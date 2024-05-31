Accessibility links
Trump's Trials Reporting and analysis on the inquiries, trials, and criminal probes facing former President Donald Trump. From the Jan. 6 insurrection and Georgia election interference, to the ongoing question of classified documents - and beyond - host Scott Detrow, political editor Domenico Montanaro and legal experts dive deep every week to explore the news inside the courtrooms and the stakes for American democracy.

Trump is a convicted felon — what comes next?

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist as he exits the courtroom during deliberations in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 29, 2024. Trump was found guilty on Thursday of all 34 felony counts in the trial. JABIN BOTSFORD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Trump is a convicted felon — what comes next?

Now that former President Donald Trump has been convicted on 34 felony counts, many Americans are wondering what comes next? Will he file an appeal? Will he be sentenced to jail? And how will his conviction affect the presidential race?

Trump guilty on all counts — first president convicted in a felony criminal trial

People walk past a digital billboard at the Fox News Corporation building announcing that former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had been convicted in his criminal trial in New York City on May 30, 2024. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Trump guilty on all counts — first president convicted in a felony criminal trial

Never before has a former or sitting U.S. president been convicted of felony crimes. Until now.

Consider This: Who made the most compelling case to jurors in Trump's trial?

Former US President Donald Trump raises his fist as he leaves the courtroom during a break in his criminal trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 28, 2024. ANDREW KELLY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Consider This: Who made the most compelling case to jurors in Trump's trial?

For this episode of Trump's Trials, we hand the mic over to Consider This. Host Juana Summers speaks with Fordham law professor Adam Shlahet.

Here are three possible outcomes in the Trump hush money trial

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan listens as Emil Bove, a member of former President Donald Trump's legal team (Jane Rosenberg via AP, Pool) Jane Rosenberg/AP hide caption

Here are three possible outcomes in the Trump hush money trial

For this episode of Trump's Trials, host Scott Detrow speaks with legal expert Harry Litman.

In Florida a motion to dismiss, in Georgia an election

FILE - The updated indictment against former President Donald Trump, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira is photographed July 27, 2023. The federal judge overseeing the classified documents prosecution of Trump is expected to set a trial date during a court hearing on March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File) Jon Elswick/AP hide caption

In Florida a motion to dismiss, in Georgia an election

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Ailsa Chang speaks with NPR correspondent Greg Allen.

Testimony in hush money trial concludes; Trump did not testify in his defense

Former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to court during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court. Pool/Getty Images hide caption

Testimony in hush money trial concludes; Trump did not testify in his defense

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Ailsa Chang speaks with NPR's Andrea Bernstein.

Cohen's testimony concludes and the prosecution rests its case

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to Donald Trump, leaving his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court in New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

Cohen's testimony concludes and the prosecution rests its case

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Ailsa Chang speaks with NPR's Andrea Bernstein.

Has the prosecution proved its case against Trump?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to former U.S. President Donald Trump, and attorney Danya Perry leave his apartment building on his way to Manhattan Criminal Court on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

Has the prosecution proved its case against Trump?

For this episode of Trump's Trials, host Scott Detrow speaks with NPR political reporter Ximena Bustillo and Boston University law professor Jed Shugerman.

Trump's defense tries to cast doubt on Michael Cohen's credibility

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building in New York, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig/AP hide caption

Trump's defense tries to cast doubt on Michael Cohen's credibility

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Juana Summers speaks with NPR political reporter Ximena Bustillo.

Trump's defense team grills Michael Cohen in cross-examination

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court, Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Julia Nikhinson/AP hide caption

Trump's defense team grills Michael Cohen in cross-examination

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Juana Summers speaks with NPR's Andrea Bernstein and attorney Kim Wehle.

