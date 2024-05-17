Accessibility links
Road to Rickwood In June, MLB will host a game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, AL. In its 114-year history, the field has seen everything from segregated baseball, a women's suffrage event, a Klan rally and the first integrated sports team in Alabama. Host Roy Wood Jr. speaks with historians, former Negro Leaguers and more to explore how Birmingham's civil rights story played out at America's oldest ballpark.
Road to Rickwood

Podcast Directory
The Road to Rickwood
NPR

Road to Rickwood

From NPR

In June, MLB will host a game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, AL. In its 114-year history, the field has seen everything from segregated baseball, a women's suffrage event, a Klan rally and the first integrated sports team in Alabama. Host Roy Wood Jr. speaks with historians, former Negro Leaguers and more to explore how Birmingham's civil rights story played out at America's oldest ballpark.

Most Recent Episodes

Coming Soon: Road to Rickwood

Birmingham, Alabama was one of the fiercest battlegrounds of the American Civil Rights Movement. But in order to understand the struggle, you don't have to look any further than Rickwood Field, America's oldest ballpark. In this podcast, host Roy Wood Jr. looks at the intersection between baseball and civil rights as MLB gears up to honor the Negro Leagues like never before.

Coming Soon: Road to Rickwood

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1249761648/1252054084" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Road to Rickwood

Podcast Directory
or search npr.org