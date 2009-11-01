About 'All Songs Considered'

All Songs Considered is the place to discover music. The acclaimed weekly program – available as streaming audio, a podcast and a broadcast – melds contemporary music, live concerts, videos and artist interviews to offer a truly eclectic music mix.

Every week, host Bob Boilen and producer Robin Hilton listen to hundreds of new albums to find the artists or songs worth getting excited about, whether it's the latest Swedish pop band, a hip hop artist going ambient, or a singer-songwriter with a twisted new take on love. Sometimes, artists and music critics are invited to have a turns as guest DJ during the 30 minute program. Past celebrity DJs have included British pop sensation Lilly Allen, Conor Oberst from the band Bright Eyes and cult film director John Waters, who hosted a call-in Valentine's Day special.

Boilen created All Songs Considered as a web program in January 2000 after receiving countless letters from listeners who wanted to know more about the music that, as a director, he played between stories on NPR's signature newsmagazine, All Things Considered. Now, All Songs Considered has become a destination to hear music, interviews and concerts from such artists as Wilco, Bjork, Sigur Ros and Ben Gibbard. The program might feature the music of Portugal one week, and the White Stripes or Andrew Bird the next. The All Songs Considered podcast has consistently been ranked as NPR's most popular music podcast since it began in 2005. Since fall 2007, the program can also be heard on local NPR Member stations.