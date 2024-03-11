Accessibility links
One reason school cyberattacks are on the rise? Schools are easy targets for hackers
Hannah Bottino for NPR

Education

School systems of every size have been hit by cyberattacks. "It's not Johnny in his room trying to break in and change his grades anymore," says one superintendent.

Farmers accused of drying up the imperiled Great Salt Lake say they can help save it

Receding water in Utah's Great Salt Lake is seen on March 5. Environmentalists are suing the state to force water cutbacks to farmers to save the Great Salt Lake. Lindsay D'Addato for NPR hide caption

Lindsay D'Addato for NPR

Environment

by Kirk Siegler

6 min

The fastest ocean liner to cross the Atlantic faces eviction from a pier

In 1952, the SS United States won the famed Blue Riband, the prize given to the fastest ship to cross the Atlantic. On the record-setting maiden voyage, the ship went so fast some of the paint on the hull was sheared off by the sea. Courtesy SS United States Conservancy hide caption

Courtesy SS United States Conservancy

National

by Matt Guilhem

3 min

World

An expert weighs in on the crisis in Haiti

by Mia VenkatPatrick JarenwattananonMary Louise Kelly

6 min

