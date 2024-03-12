Accessibility links
World Food Program's Jean-Martin Bauer on Haiti's growing starvation

by Alejandra Marquez JanseElena BurnettPatrick JarenwattananonMary Louise Kelly

World Food Program's Jean-Martin Bauer on Haiti's growing starvation

Jim Sciutto on if the next world war is preventable

by Elena BurnettWilliam TroopMary Louise Kelly

Jim Sciutto on if the next world war is preventable

Every new mom in this U.S. city is now getting cash aid for a year

Alana Turner, 28, is one of the first pregnant people participating in the Rx Kids cash aid program in Flint, Mich. It's piloted by Mona Hanna-Attisha, the pediatrician who helped uncover the city's lead water crisis a decade ago. Sylvia Jarrus for NPR hide caption

Sylvia Jarrus for NPR

Every new mom in this U.S. city is now getting cash aid for a year

by Jennifer Ludden

Every new mom in this U.S. city is now getting cash aid for a year

Eric Carmen, singer-songwriter of 'All By Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes,' dies at 74

Eric Carmen was the frontman for the Raspberries. The singer wrote music that helped set the mood for several popular movies throughout his career, including Dirty Dancing. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images hide caption

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Eric Carmen, singer-songwriter of 'All By Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes,' dies at 74

by Neda Ulaby

Eric Carmen, singer-songwriter of 'All By Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes,' dies at 74

It's Equal Pay Day. Women earn 84 cents for every dollar men make — or even less

Employees of Goodbody & Co. work at the stock brokerage's headquarters in Manhattan, N.Y., circa 1965. John Pratt/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images hide caption

John Pratt/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

It's Equal Pay Day. Women earn 84 cents for every dollar men make — or even less

by Andrea Hsu

It's Equal Pay Day. Women earn 84 cents for every dollar men make — or even less

