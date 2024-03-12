Listen to the lead story from this episode.
World Food Program's Jean-Martin Bauer on Haiti's growing starvation
Economy
Inflation was higher than expected in February
Court overturns large part of Florida's so-called 'don't say gay' law
Author Interviews
Jim Sciutto on if the next world war is preventable
With a Biden-Trump rematch expected, we take stock of the presidential race
How sea cucumbers act as little allies for disappearing coral reefs
The U.S. Navy is adapting in real time amid battle in the Red Sea
Hackers are targeting a surprising group of people: young public school students
Politics
Special counsel Hur testifies about his Biden documents investigation
Every new mom in this U.S. city is now getting cash aid for a year
What can Viktor Orbán's rise as a conservative superstar teach Trump?
Eric Carmen, singer-songwriter of 'All By Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes,' dies at 74
Signs of growing friction between U.S. President Biden and Israel's Netanyahu
Elections
What to know about Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for North Carolina governor
New Jersey passed a law that will have insurance companies approving meds faster
It's Equal Pay Day. Women earn 84 cents for every dollar men make — or even less
A look at the security legislation that Hong Kong's government is working to pass
