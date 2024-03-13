Accessibility links
An Israeli responder's work on Oct. 7 shows the challenges of investigating atrocities

Chaim Otmazgin, 50, poses for a portrait in his home in Petah Tikva, Israel. Maya Levin for NPR hide caption

Maya Levin for NPR

Goats and Soda

Israel says Palestinian attackers committed sexual violence on Oct. 7. Some accounts of rape were substantiated by a U.N. report, but the allegations continue to face intense scrutiny.

Asia

Southeast Asian has its first high-speed railway — in Indonesia

by Anthony Kuhn

3 min

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants to get on the ballot in all 50 states. It won't be easy

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign rally in Phoenix on Dec. 20, 2023. Both Kennedy's campaign and a super PAC supporting him are working to get the conspiracy theorist on state ballots around the country. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images hide caption

Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Elections

by Ashley Lopez

3 min

Judge in Georgia election interference case quashes some charges against Trump

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presides in court during a hearing in the Georgia election interference case. Alex Slitz/Pool/Getty Images hide caption

Alex Slitz/Pool/Getty Images

Law

by Sam Gringlas

3 min

Business

The bitcoin craze is back

by Adrian Ma

4 min

How bad is maternal mortality in the U.S.? A new study says it's been overestimated

The new analysis of death certificates says the U.S. maternal mortality rate is in line with other wealthy countries, contradicting an earlier report from the CDC. muratkoc/Getty Images hide caption

muratkoc/Getty Images

Shots - Health News

by Selena Simmons-Duffin

2 min

by Becky Sullivan

8 min

Asia

Key takeaways from China's annual Two Sessions

by Linah MohammadPatrick JarenwattananonRob Schmitz

4 min

The first Black pilot of a commercial airline has died at 89

American Airlines has announced the passing of Capt. David E. Harris. In 1964, Harris became the first Black pilot of a commercial airline when American hired him. American Airlines hide caption

American Airlines

Obituaries

by Elizabeth Blair

3 min

