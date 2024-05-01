Accessibility links
All Things Considered for May 1, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 1, 2024

All Things Considered

Hormones for menopause are safe, study finds. Here's what changed

Low-dose estrogen can be taken orally, but it's also now available in patches, gels and creams. svetikd/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
svetikd/Getty Images

Shots - Health News

Hormones for menopause are safe, study finds. Here's what changed

Women under 60 can benefit from hormone therapy to treat hot flashes and other symptoms of menopause. That's according to a new study, and is a departure from what women were told in the past.

NPR poll: Democrats fear fascism, and Republicans worry about a lack of values

The 2024 presidential race remains extremely close between President Biden and former President Donald Trump, according to the latest polling from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist. Evan Vucci/AP; Eduardo Munoz/pool/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Evan Vucci/AP; Eduardo Munoz/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Elections

NPR poll: Democrats fear fascism, and Republicans worry about a lack of values

by Domenico Montanaro

4 min

NPR poll: Democrats fear fascism, and Republicans worry about a lack of values

Listen · 4:11
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1248249250/1248550788" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
United Methodist Church lifts bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings

Angie Cox, left, and Joelle Henneman hug after an approval vote at the United Methodist Church General Conference that repealed their church's longstanding ban on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings. Chris Carlson/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Chris Carlson/AP

Religion

United Methodist Church lifts bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings

by Jason DeRose

3 min

United Methodist Church lifts bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings

Listen · 3:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1248468256/1248550794" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
The iconic SpongeBob SquarePants made his TV debut 25 years ago

Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants made its TV debut 25 years ago on May 1, 1999 before the official series launch in July 1999. Nickelodeon hide caption

toggle caption
Nickelodeon

Moments in history

The iconic SpongeBob SquarePants made his TV debut 25 years ago

by Ashley Montgomery

3 min

The iconic SpongeBob SquarePants made his TV debut 25 years ago

Listen · 3:39
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1247526187/1248553304" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Hormones for menopause are safe, study finds. Here's what changed

Low-dose estrogen can be taken orally, but it's also now available in patches, gels and creams. svetikd/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
svetikd/Getty Images

Shots - Health News

Hormones for menopause are safe, study finds. Here's what changed

by Allison Aubrey

2 min

Hormones for menopause are safe, study finds. Here's what changed

Listen · 2:55
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1248525256/1248550836" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Here's this year's list of the most endangered historic places in the U.S.

The Hudson-Athens Lighthouse is one of two "middle-of-the-river" lighthouses left standing on the Hudson River. David Oliver/National Trust for Historic Preservation hide caption

toggle caption
David Oliver/National Trust for Historic Preservation

Culture

Here's this year's list of the most endangered historic places in the U.S.

by Neda Ulaby

3 min

Here's this year's list of the most endangered historic places in the U.S.

Listen · 3:38
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1242470846/1248550842" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

All Things Considered

Browse archive or search npr.org