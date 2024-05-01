Listen to the featured story from this episode.
All Things Considered for May 1, 2024
All Things Considered
The latest on student protests in New York City and around the country
NPR poll: Democrats fear fascism, and Republicans worry about a lack of values
United Methodist Church lifts bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings
How dairy production is changing in response to avian flu
Middle East
Israeli settlers try to block aid to Gaza as Blinken touts progress on trip to Israel
The Witness Stones Project unearths and shares stories of northern slavery
The FAFSA debacle is throwing a wrench in students' college plans
Environment
A bizarre fungus is threatening two emerging cicada broods
Moments in history
The iconic SpongeBob SquarePants made his TV debut 25 years ago
How Florida's six-week abortion ban will impact people in and around the state
When is law enforcement needed in protests? Security expert weighs in
Arizona lawmakers voted to repeal 1864 abortion law
Getting inflation below the Fed's 2% goal is taking longer than expected
Shots - Health News
Hormones for menopause are safe, study finds. Here's what changed
The people behind online scams may be scam victims themselves
Here's this year's list of the most endangered historic places in the U.S.
Author Interviews
Rachel Khong explores genetics, race and the idea of being American in new novel
