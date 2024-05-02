Accessibility links
All Things Considered for May 2, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 2, 2024

All Things Considered

Who will pay to replace Baltimore's Key Bridge? The legal battle has already begun

Salvage crews in Baltimore continue to remove wreckage from the Dali on April 26, one month after the cargo ship smashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused it to collapse. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

National

Who will pay to replace Baltimore's Key Bridge? The legal battle has already begun

Workers are still removing pieces of the Key Bridge from Baltimore Harbor, but the fight over who will pay to replace it has already begun. Past accidents offer some clues about how it could play out.

Who will pay to replace Baltimore's Key Bridge? The legal battle has already begun

Salvage crews in Baltimore continue to remove wreckage from the Dali on April 26, one month after the cargo ship smashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused it to collapse. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

National

Who will pay to replace Baltimore's Key Bridge? The legal battle has already begun

by Joel Rose

4 min

Who will pay to replace Baltimore's Key Bridge? The legal battle has already begun

Listen · 4:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1248229401/1248790667" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

All Things Considered

Browse archive or search npr.org