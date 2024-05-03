Listen to the featured story from this episode.
All Things Considered for May 3, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 3, 2024
All Things Considered
Education
Student describes divestment negotiations with Brown University
Animals
The 'Great Southern Brood' of cicadas has emerged
A trek in the mountain forests of the Azores islands
Internet bills to swell for millions of Americans as federal subsidies run out
My Unsung Hero
A simple smile saved this man's life
Hiring slowed in April, but economists say the job market is still solid
Biden is facing skepticism among Wisconsin's college student voters
What lies ahead for the presidential election in Chad
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is indicted on bribery charges
The Americas
Venezuelan opposition is showing new life after naming a candidate to take on Maduro
Former White House adviser Hope Hick testifies in Trump's criminal trial
Middle East
Palestinians in the West Bank say U.S. college protests give them hope
Biden tries get tougher on border security without alienating immigrant communities
Interview highlights
Katie Ledecky tells NPR about her plans for the Paris Olympics — and LA in 2028
Culture
Here are the events planned for the 150th Kentucky Derby
Vulture investors who bought up bankruptcy claims from FTX could see huge returns
Obituaries
Robbi Mecus, a 'superhero' of outdoors and LGBTQ communities in the Adirondacks, dies
Basketball star Candace Parker's high school coach discusses her WNBA retirement
Campus protests over the Gaza war
How some faculty members are defending student protesters, in actions and in words
