Accessibility links
All Things Considered for May 3, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 3, 2024

All Things Considered

How some faculty members are defending student protesters, in actions and in words

Columbia University faculty and staff gather on the campus in solidarity with student protesters on Monday. Stefan Jeremiah/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Stefan Jeremiah/AP

Campus protests over the Gaza war

How some faculty members are defending student protesters, in actions and in words

The protests sweeping college campuses don't just involve students. Professors are increasingly pushing back against university administrations they see as infringing on students' free speech rights.

A simple smile saved this man's life

Ken Wilcox felt hopeless. Then a simple act from a stranger changed his life. Ken Wilcox hide caption

toggle caption
Ken Wilcox

My Unsung Hero

A simple smile saved this man's life

by Autumn Barnes

3 min

A simple smile saved this man's life

Listen · 3:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1247768882/1249036627" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Katie Ledecky tells NPR about her plans for the Paris Olympics — and LA in 2028

Katie Ledecky reacts after setting a world record and winning the Woman's 1500m Final at the FINA Swimming World Cup in 2022. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Interview highlights

Katie Ledecky tells NPR about her plans for the Paris Olympics — and LA in 2028

by Juana SummersCourtney DorningNoah CaldwellErika Ryan

8 min

Katie Ledecky tells NPR about her plans for the Paris Olympics — and LA in 2028

Listen · 8:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1248888456/1249036639" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
How some faculty members are defending student protesters, in actions and in words

Columbia University faculty and staff gather on the campus in solidarity with student protesters on Monday. Stefan Jeremiah/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Stefan Jeremiah/AP

Campus protests over the Gaza war

How some faculty members are defending student protesters, in actions and in words

by Rachel Treisman

3 min

How some faculty members are defending student protesters, in actions and in words

Listen · 3:11
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1248099600/1249072754" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

All Things Considered

Browse archive or search npr.org