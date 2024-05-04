Accessibility links
All Things Considered for May 4, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 4, 2024

All Things Considered

Middle East

Pressure mounts for Netanyahu

by Peter Kenyon

3 min

3:49
  Download
  Transcript
Some cities allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. Their turnout is quite low

A "Vote Here Tuesday" sign is seen in Burlington, Vt., in 2020. In 2023, the city voted to allow non-U.S. citizens who are in the country legally to vote in local elections. But their turnout remains low. Alex Wong/Getty Images hide caption

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Elections

Some cities allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. Their turnout is quite low

by Mikaela Lefrak

5 min

5:19
  Download
  Transcript

All Things Considered

