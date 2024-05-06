Accessibility links
Here are the winners of the 2024 Pulitzer Prizes

Signage for The Pulitzer Prizes appear at Columbia University on May 28, 2019, in New York. Bebeto Matthews/AP hide caption

Bebeto Matthews/AP

Pulitzer Prizes honor American achievements in journalism, letters and drama, and music. They are widely recognized as the most prestigious awards in their field within the United States.

by Neda UlabyAndrew Limbong

Scientists welcome new rules on marijuana, but research will still face obstacles

For decades, all research in federally funded laboratories had to use only marijuana grown at a single facility located in Oxford, Mississippi. Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images hide caption

Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Shots - Health News

Scientists welcome new rules on marijuana, but research will still face obstacles

by Rhitu Chatterjee

Scientists welcome new rules on marijuana, but research will still face obstacles

