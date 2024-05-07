Accessibility links
TikTok challenges U.S. ban in court, calling it unconstitutional

TikTok's suit is in response to a law passed by Congress giving ByteDance up to a year to divest from TikTok and find a new buyer, or face a nationwide ban. Kiichiro Sato/AP hide caption

TikTok challenges U.S. ban in court, calling it unconstitutional

The high-stakes legal battle could determine the future of the popular app in the U.S. TikTok's legal filing calls the ban law an unprecedented violation of First Amendment rights.

Middle East

What's next for Rafah

by Greg Myre

4 min

What's next for Rafah

