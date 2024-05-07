Listen to the featured story from this episode.
Middle East
The past 24 hours have been a whirlwind for Palestinians in Rafah
Middle East
What's next for Rafah
Why it feels like tornadoes are becoming more common, according to an expert
How John Kirby became the voice of President Biden's foreign policy
Comedian Jenny Slate on destiny and being a 'terminal optimist'
What happens if a former president is jailed
The annual Eurovision song contest is underway in Sweden
Health Care
States consider whether to add coverage for some obesity medicines
Are you ready to wear 'snoafers?' The deal with the loafer-sneaker hybrid coming soon
Pop Culture
Nothing is off the table as Drake and Kendrick Lamar continue to beef
Stormy Daniels took the stand today in Trump's criminal trial in New York
An American family is home after years in a Syrian camp for ISIS militants' relatives
A new plot to assassinate Ukraine's president has come to light
Author Interviews
Colm Toibin vowed to never write a sequel. Until 'Long Island'
Technology
TikTok challenges U.S. ban in court, calling it unconstitutional
Student protestors worry how school disciplinary actions will affect their futures
U.S. Senate candidates aim to win over Latino voters in Arizona
Revisiting our talk about the podcast 'You Didn't See Nothin,' now a Pulitzer winner
