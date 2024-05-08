Accessibility links
Republicans and K-12 school leaders clash over handling of antisemitism

David Banks, chancellor of New York City Public Schools, testified at a House Education Committee hearing on antisemitism on Wednesday. He was joined by Karla Silvestre, president of the Montgomery County Board of Education in Maryland, Emerson Sykes, staff attorney with the ACLU, and Enikia Ford Morthel, superintendent of the Berkeley Unified School District in California. Jacquelyn Martin/AP hide caption

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Education

Republicans and K-12 school leaders clash over handling of antisemitism

Republicans tried for the kind of headline moments they've scored in similar hearings with elite college presidents. But the testimony from K-12 public school leaders offered few surprises.

Indonesia's next president has a complicated history with the U.S.

A vendor holds a portrait of Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 24. Achmad Ibrahim/AP hide caption

Achmad Ibrahim/AP

World

Indonesia's next president has a complicated history with the U.S.

by Anthony Kuhn

4 min

Indonesia's next president has a complicated history with the U.S.

Listen · 4:26
  • Download
  • Transcript
What are sperm whales saying? Researchers find a complex 'alphabet'

Sperm whales have lengthy exchanges, made up of clicks, which scientists have found is more complex than previously thought. Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images hide caption

Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Climate

What are sperm whales saying? Researchers find a complex 'alphabet'

by Lauren Sommer

3 min

What are sperm whales saying? Researchers find a complex 'alphabet'

Listen · 3:24
  • Download
  • Transcript
Oil industry could help the Biden administration tap 'invisible' green energy

Tina Riley moved to Idaho recently in search of a new career working in the clean energy transition. Kirk Siegler/NPR hide caption

Kirk Siegler/NPR

Climate

Oil industry could help the Biden administration tap 'invisible' green energy

by Kirk Siegler

4 min

Oil industry could help the Biden administration tap 'invisible' green energy

Listen · 4:37
  • Download
  • Transcript
Bipartisan congressional spouses tackle cancer prevention, and leave politics out

Patti Garamendi (seated in blue) chairs the congressional spouses club. She recently attended a Capitol Hill reception with her husband, Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., (standing above her) to tout a bipartisan project aimed at cancer prevention. Marion Meakem Photography hide caption

Marion Meakem Photography

Politics

Bipartisan congressional spouses tackle cancer prevention, and leave politics out

by Deirdre Walsh

4 min

Bipartisan congressional spouses tackle cancer prevention, and leave politics out

Listen · 4:55
  • Download
  • Transcript
Bid to oust Speaker Johnson fails but GOP turmoil remains

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks with reporters in Statuary Hall after meeting with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie on May 6. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images hide caption

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Politics

Bid to oust Speaker Johnson fails but GOP turmoil remains

by Barbara SpruntEric McDaniel

3 min

Bid to oust Speaker Johnson fails but GOP turmoil remains

Listen · 3:56
  • Download
  • Transcript

