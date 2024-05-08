Listen to the featured story from this episode.
All Things Considered for May 8, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 8, 2024
The implications after President Biden put a hold on a shipment of bombs for Israel
Noncompete clauses could soon be gone under a new federal ban
200-year-old elite London men's club votes to accept women
Indonesia's next president has a complicated history with the U.S.
What are sperm whales saying? Researchers find a complex 'alphabet'
Republicans and K-12 school leaders clash over handling of antisemitism
Oil industry could help the Biden administration tap 'invisible' green energy
Many in Kenya are angry with the government's response after months of heavy rains
Movie Interviews
Jane Schoenbrun tells story of two outcast teens in the 1990s in 'I Saw the TV Glow'
Middle East
Many Palestinians have fled Rafah, but many others have nowhere to go
Trump's classified documents trial in Florida is delayed indefinitely
Author Interviews
Juli Min begins with the future to understand the past in her novel 'Shanghailanders'
Bipartisan congressional spouses tackle cancer prevention, and leave politics out
Author Interviews
From tweet to three-book deal, this author wants to transform the fantasy genre
Checking in on fast food workers and franchise owners after a month of wage increase
Medical Treatments
A drug company will stop selling lucrative medicine to keep a promise to ALS patients
Politics
Bid to oust Speaker Johnson fails but GOP turmoil remains
