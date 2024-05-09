Listen to the featured story from this episode.
Middle East
At a hospital in Rafah, American medical teams are reporting the worst
Elections
The judge and the prosecutor in the Georgia Trump case are running for reelection too
Business
New line of Swiss Army Knives will come without the knife
Autocracies are pushing propaganda against democracy itself, says 'Atlantic' writer
Their batteries hurt the environment, but EVs still beat gas cars. Here's why
Shots - Health News
Their first baby came with medical debt. These Illinois parents won't have another.
Research News
Researchers reveal nearly every detail of a sand grain-sized bit of brain
Federal forecasters say El Nino is waning, after contributing to a record heat year
How one school is trying to improve attendance of chronically absent students
Stormy Daniels faced cross examination in hush money trial
The efforts to keep Black children from going into foster care in Minnesota
A driver didn't just stop after a couple got a car accident. He helped for days
In Moscow's Red Square, Putin recalls World War II glory as Ukraine conflict drags on
Business
Should commercial space companies contribute to the FAA the way airlines do?
A new rule might speed up asylum claims at the Southern border
In Sweden, tens of thousands demonstrate against Israel participating in Eurovision
A WWII story by The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling is published for the first time
The Americas
Brazil's floods leave more than 100 people dead and thousands displaced
How a trio of Villanova Wildcats are fueling the New York Knicks' playoff run
