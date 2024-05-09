Accessibility links
Their batteries hurt the environment, but EVs still beat gas cars. Here's why

Tenke Fungurume Mine, one of the largest copper and cobalt mines in the world, is owned by Chinese company CMOC, in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Minerals like cobalt are important components of electric vehicle batteries, but mines that produce them can hurt the environment and people nearby. Emmet Livingstone/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Emmet Livingstone/AFP via Getty Images

Business

NPR listeners wrote to ask whether the environmental harm from building EVs "cancels out" the cars' climate benefits. Experts say the answer is clear.

The judge and the prosecutor in the Georgia Trump case are running for reelection too

Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee leans against a 1965 Cadillac Fleetwood that has been in his family for years, while campaigning at a parade in Atlanta on April 27. McAfee, the trial judge in the Georgia election interference case, is up for reelection this month in a nonpartisan race. Audra Melton for NPR hide caption

Audra Melton for NPR

Elections

by Sam Gringlas

5 min

Tenke Fungurume Mine, one of the largest copper and cobalt mines in the world, is owned by Chinese company CMOC, in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Minerals like cobalt are important components of electric vehicle batteries, but mines that produce them can hurt the environment and people nearby. Emmet Livingstone/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Emmet Livingstone/AFP via Getty Images

Business

by Camila Domonoske

3 min

Their first baby came with medical debt. These Illinois parents won't have another.

Medical debt is as much a hallmark of having children as long nights and dirty diapers. The Crivilare family, Andrew, Heather and Rita, 2, are pictured at their kitchen table in Jacksonville, Ill. Neeta Satam for KFF Health News hide caption

Neeta Satam for KFF Health News

Shots - Health News

by Noam Levey

3 min

A WWII story by The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling is published for the first time

Rod with his father Sam Serling c. 1943. Esther Cooper Serling/Courtesy of Anne Serling hide caption

Esther Cooper Serling/Courtesy of Anne Serling

Culture

by Elizabeth Blair

3 min

