Accessibility links
All Things Considered for May 10, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 10, 2024

All Things Considered

From pandemic to protests, the Class of 2024 has been through a lot

Student protesters demanding university divestment from Israel have set up encampments over the past month at dozens of campuses across the nation, including at MIT in Cambridge, Mass. Steven Senne/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Steven Senne/AP

Education

From pandemic to protests, the Class of 2024 has been through a lot

Pomp and circumstance again fall victim to circumstance for some students in the graduating class of 2024, as protests over the war in Gaza threaten to disrupt commencement ceremonies.

The huge solar storm is keeping power grid and satellite operators on edge

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of solar flares early Saturday afternoon. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there have been measurable effects and impacts from the geomagnetic storm. Solar Dynamics Observatory hide caption

toggle caption
Solar Dynamics Observatory

Space

The huge solar storm is keeping power grid and satellite operators on edge

by Geoff BrumfielWillem Marx

3 min

The huge solar storm is keeping power grid and satellite operators on edge

Listen · 3:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1250515730/1250619532" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
From pandemic to protests, the Class of 2024 has been through a lot

Student protesters demanding university divestment from Israel have set up encampments over the past month at dozens of campuses across the nation, including at MIT in Cambridge, Mass. Steven Senne/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Steven Senne/AP

Education

From pandemic to protests, the Class of 2024 has been through a lot

by Tovia Smith

4 min

From pandemic to protests, the Class of 2024 has been through a lot

Listen · 4:45
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1250385288/1250647389" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
New 'Doctor Who' star Ncuti Gatwa feels 'sad' for critics of show's diversity

"It warms my heart to know that little Black kids out there will be like, 'Oh, I can be The Doctor,'" Ncuti Gatwa says. "It feels like a huge, lovely responsibility." Disney hide caption

toggle caption
Disney

Television

New 'Doctor Who' star Ncuti Gatwa feels 'sad' for critics of show's diversity

by Eric Deggans

3 min

New 'Doctor Who' star Ncuti Gatwa feels 'sad' for critics of show's diversity

Listen · 3:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1249950412/1250597481" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
What's past is present for Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov

Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov fled his hometown of Kyiv for Berlin in early 2022. Dmitri Matveyev/Naxos hide caption

toggle caption
Dmitri Matveyev/Naxos

Music Reviews

What's past is present for Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov

by Tom Huizenga

3 min

What's past is present for Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov

Listen · 3:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1250303708/1250597487" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

All Things Considered

Browse archive or search npr.org