Kenya's Samburu boys share a sacred bond. Why one teen broke with the brotherhood

Ltesekwa Lekuuk, Paris's half-brother and a fellow moran, heads toward the mountain campsite where Paris had been living until a few weeks ago. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

Goats and Soda

by Nurith Aizenman

8 min

Listen · 8:15
  • Download
  • Transcript

Sports

The fight for the rights to air the NBA

by Michael LevittJustine KeninScott Detrow

4 min

Listen · 4:29
  • Download
  • Transcript
Pioneering stuntwoman Jeannie Epper, of 'Wonder Woman' and 'Charlie's Angels' dies

Jeannie Epper accepting a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Taurus World Stunt Awards in 2007. M. Phillips/WireImage/Getty hide caption

M. Phillips/WireImage/Getty

Obituaries

by Mandalit del Barco

3 min

Listen · 3:49
  • Download
  • Transcript

