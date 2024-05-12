Listen to the lead story from this episode.
All Things Considered for May 12, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 12, 2024
All Things Considered
Politics
Where does RFK Jr. fit in the history of third-party candidates?
Where does RFK Jr. fit in the history of third-party candidates?
Goats and Soda
Kenya's Samburu boys share a sacred bond. Why one teen broke with the brotherhood
Kenya's Samburu boys share a sacred bond. Why one teen broke with the brotherhood
Sports
The fight for the rights to air the NBA
The fight for the rights to air the NBA
Family
Lessons our moms taught us
Lessons our moms taught us
Pioneering stuntwoman Jeannie Epper, of 'Wonder Woman' and 'Charlie's Angels' dies
Pop Culture
'Wild Card' with Issa Rae
'Wild Card' with Issa Rae
Technology
People are creating deepfakes of their dead relatives
People are creating deepfakes of their dead relatives
Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.