All Things Considered for May 13, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 13, 2024
All Things Considered
A Girl Scouts troop offers hope and 'sisters for life' for migrant children
Influx of deadly street fentanyl reaching the U.S. continues to grow, research shows
Middle East
Both Israelis and Palestinians come together to honor victims
Shortage at nursing homes have left an increasing number of patients in hospitals
France's far right party is poised to come first in June's European Parliament vote
Obituaries
Remembering beloved entertainment broadcaster Sam Rubin, dead at 64
All Things Considered
Biden's National Monument expansion applauded by allies, but big obstacles loom
This film festival spotlights efforts to preserve and discover lost movies
More hotels are catering to the 'bleisure' — business and leisure — traveler
Michael Cohen gave new context for events in Trump's hush money trial
Maui community mobilizes to protect water quality from runoff after Lahaina fires
How a missionary's gift to a family in Mexico changed the trajectory of generations
Could a 'miracle' weight loss drug mean the end of the body positivity movement?
An expert's takeaways from day 1 of Michael Cohen's testimony
India's elections have included a wave of anti-Muslim rhetoric by Hindu nationalists
Europe
Switzerland wins Eurovision with song 'The Code'
Pop Culture
The history of hip-hop, told through bling
Preserving the history of the semi-professional Negro League baseball circuit
