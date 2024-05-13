Accessibility links
A Girl Scouts troop offers hope and 'sisters for life' for migrant children

Best friends, Astrid, 12 from Venezuela, and Dayra, 12 from Ecuador, pose for a portrait during a Girl Scout Troop 6000 meeting at the Row hotel in New York City. The hotel is one of the largest migrant shelters in the city. Lexi Parra for NPR hide caption

Lexi Parra for NPR

Girl Scouts Troop 6,000 in New York City helps migrant girls establish connections and a platform to start a new life in a new country but also equips them with crucial life skills.

Lexi Parra for NPR

by Jasmine Garsd

Biden's National Monument expansion applauded by allies, but big obstacles loom

The Valley of the Gods, a part of the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

by Kirk Siegler

Maui community mobilizes to protect water quality from runoff after Lahaina fires

Christiane Keyhani (bottom left) and Liz Yannell (bottom right), of the non-profit group Hui O Ka Wai Ola, measure water quality along Lahaina's coast. The group is part of a coalition that mobilized in the wake of the fire to closely monitor the water quality off Lahaina. Ryan Kellman/NPR hide caption

Ryan Kellman/NPR

by Lauren SommerRyan Kellman

The history of hip-hop, told through bling

Slick Rick is known for his eyepatch and the crowns he often wears. Janette Beckman/Courtesy of Fahey/Klein Gallery hide caption

Janette Beckman/Courtesy of Fahey/Klein Gallery

by Jennifer Vanasco

