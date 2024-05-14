Listen to the featured story from this episode.
All Things Considered for May 14, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 14, 2024
All Things Considered
Economy
More Americans are falling behind on credit card bills
More Americans are falling behind on credit card bills
Ukraine invasion — explained
Blinken tells Ukraine U.S. aid will make a difference against Russia's offensive
Blinken tells Ukraine U.S. aid will make a difference against Russia's offensive
These people waited hours to see the Trump hush-money trial up close. Here's why
5 takeaways from Biden's tariff hikes on Chinese electric vehicles
Untangling Disinformation
AI-generated spam is starting to fill social media. Here's why
AI-generated spam is starting to fill social media. Here's why
Students with disabilities are missing school because of staff shortages
The first man to receive a kidney transplant from a genetically modified pig has died
Author Interviews
Miranda July's new book asks: Is middle-age a cliff or a mountain peak?
Miranda July's new book asks: Is middle-age a cliff or a mountain peak?
Michael Cohen was cross-examined today at Trump's hush money trial
Shots - Health News
Despite state bans, abortions nationwide are up, driven by telehealth
Despite state bans, abortions nationwide are up, driven by telehealth
Issa Rae still thinks about the Paris trip she didn't take
Hospitals in Gaza are near collapse despite protections under international law
Obituaries
Alice Munro, Nobel Prize-winning short story author, dies at 92
Alice Munro, Nobel Prize-winning short story author, dies at 92
Takeaways from day two of Michael Cohen's testimony
The WNBA season opener shows budding stars, defending champs, and the 'Clark effect'
Key primaries today could have implications for control of the Senate
Author Interviews
Novelist Claire Messud excavated her family history. A fictional book is our reward
Novelist Claire Messud excavated her family history. A fictional book is our reward
Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.