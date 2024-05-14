Accessibility links
All Things Considered for May 14, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 14, 2024

All Things Considered

Despite state bans, abortions nationwide are up, driven by telehealth

Abortion rights activists at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on March 26, the day the case about the abortion drug mifepristone was heard. The number of abortions in the U.S. increased, a study says, surprising researchers. Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

Shots - Health News

Despite state bans, abortions nationwide are up, driven by telehealth

Telehealth accounts for 19% of all abortions, new research finds. And while the number of abortions did plummet in ban states, overall abortions across the country are up.

More Americans are falling behind on credit card bills

Credit card delinquencies rose in the first three months of the year. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, almost 1 in 5 card users is "maxed out," using at least 90% of their credit limit. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images hide caption

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Economy

More Americans are falling behind on credit card bills

by Scott Horsley

3 min

More Americans are falling behind on credit card bills

Blinken tells Ukraine U.S. aid will make a difference against Russia's offensive

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the Independence Square during his visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu via Getty Images hide caption

Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ukraine invasion — explained

Blinken tells Ukraine U.S. aid will make a difference against Russia's offensive

by Joanna Kakissis

4 min

Blinken tells Ukraine U.S. aid will make a difference against Russia's offensive

These people waited hours to see the Trump hush-money trial up close. Here's why

A line forms Monday outside the courthouse for a chance to sit in on the 16th day of former President Trump's hush-money trial in Manhattan, N.Y. José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR hide caption

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

Politics

These people waited hours to see the Trump hush-money trial up close. Here's why

by Ximena Bustillo

2 min

These people waited hours to see the Trump hush-money trial up close. Here's why

5 takeaways from Biden's tariff hikes on Chinese electric vehicles

China is aiming to become a global automotive powerhouse, particularly when it comes to electric vehicles. Here, cars wait to be loaded onto a ship at a port in Nanjing. STR/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

STR/AFP via Getty Images

Business

5 takeaways from Biden's tariff hikes on Chinese electric vehicles

by Camila Domonoske

3 min

5 takeaways from Biden's tariff hikes on Chinese electric vehicles

AI-generated spam is starting to fill social media. Here's why

The proliferation of AI-generated images "has made Facebook a very bizarre, very creepy place for me," said Casey Morris, an attorney in Northern Virginia. Facebook hide caption

Facebook

Untangling Disinformation

AI-generated spam is starting to fill social media. Here's why

by Shannon Bond

4 min

AI-generated spam is starting to fill social media. Here's why

Alice Munro, Nobel Prize-winning short story author, dies at 92

Canadian author Alice Munro as she receives a Man Booker International award at Trinity College Dublin, in Dublin, Ireland, on June 25, 2009. Peter Muhly/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Peter Muhly/AFP via Getty Images

Obituaries

Alice Munro, Nobel Prize-winning short story author, dies at 92

by Andrew Limbong

2 min

Alice Munro, Nobel Prize-winning short story author, dies at 92

All Things Considered

