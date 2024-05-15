Listen to the featured story from this episode.
All Things Considered for May 15, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 15, 2024
All Things Considered
Elections
President Biden and former President Trump will debate in June
Russian President Putin makes first trip since inauguration to critical ally China
Georgia Democrats try to rebuild the anti-Trump coalition that won in 2020
Middle East
Israel's top leaders are divided over the handling of the war in Gaza
What we know about the assassination attempt on Slovakia's prime minister
Culture
Is this the beginning of the end of beauty pageants?
Campus protests over the Gaza war
Anti-war protests, a Chicago DNC: Is it 1968 all over again? Some historians say no
Tree seeds that flew around the moon are now being planted across the U.S.
Music News
Meet the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest winner
Economy
Inflation eased and the stock market rallied in April
A bird flu outbreak among dairy cows sparks new warnings about unpasteurized milk
Study says Latinas achieving beyond the home still feel pressure of traditional roles
A debt hawk and a debt dove on what the future could hold for federal debt
Untangling Disinformation
A flyer in her name told migrants to vote for Biden. But she says she didn't write it
Opening statements began in the corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.
Blinken ends Ukraine trip with promise of U.S. help as Russia goes back on offensive
Tiger beetles might be mimicking the sounds of poisonous bugs so bats will avoid them
