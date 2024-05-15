Accessibility links
A flyer in her name told migrants to vote for Biden. But she says she didn't write it

Abandoned tents remain at the migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico, that is at the center of a controversy involving viral images of a flyer encouraging migrants to vote for President Biden. Verónica Gabriela Cárdenas for NPR hide caption

Verónica Gabriela Cárdenas for NPR

Untangling Disinformation

Viral images of the flyer were filmed in portable toilets of a migrant camp in Mexico, and they energized members of Congress. But NPR's reporting suggests the flyer is not what it purports to be.

Anti-war protests, a Chicago DNC: Is it 1968 all over again? Some historians say no

Delegates from New York demonstrate in favor of the anti-war plank at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 28, 1968. Anonymous/AP hide caption

Anonymous/AP

Campus protests over the Gaza war

by Rachel Treisman

3 min

Meet the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest winner

The Philharmonik Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Courtesy of the artist

Music News

5 min

Abandoned tents remain at the migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico, that is at the center of a controversy involving viral images of a flyer encouraging migrants to vote for President Biden. Verónica Gabriela Cárdenas for NPR hide caption

Verónica Gabriela Cárdenas for NPR

Untangling Disinformation

by Jude Joffe-Block

8 min

