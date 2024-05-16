Accessibility links
Trump's New York criminal trial could head to jury deliberation as soon as next week

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, and attorney Danya Perry leave his apartment building on his way to Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Thursday.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Politics

Once an ally of the former president, now Cohen has spent a third day of testifying against him. He alleges Trump knew about the deal with an adult film star to keep quiet about an alleged affair.

Supreme Court upholds funding structure for consumer watchdog agency

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the way the CFPB is funded.

Al Drago/Getty Images

Law

by Nina Totenberg

3 min

Private mission to save the Hubble Space Telescope raises concerns, NASA emails show

The Hubble Space Telescope in 2009, locked in a space shuttle's cargo bay, before the final repair work ever done.

NASA/JSC

Space

by Nell Greenfieldboyce

4 min

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, and attorney Danya Perry leave his apartment building on his way to Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Thursday. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Politics

by Ximena Bustillo

3 min

What took him so long? Colin finally likes Penelope back in 'Bridgerton' season 3

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Pop Culture Happy Hour

by Linda Holmes

3 min

Animals

The brown pelican crisis of 2024 is here

by Jordan-Marie SmithSarah HandelMary Louise Kelly

4 min

'IF' only! These imaginary friends are sweet, but could have been so much more

Bea (Cailey Fleming) and Blue (voiced by Steve Carell) in IF.

Paramount Pictures

Movie Reviews

by Bob Mondello

3 min

