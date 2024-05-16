Listen to the featured story from this episode.
All Things Considered for May 16, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 16, 2024
All Things Considered
Supreme Court upholds funding structure for consumer watchdog agency
Private mission to save the Hubble Space Telescope raises concerns, NASA emails show
Another hotter-than-normal summer lies ahead for the U.S., forecasters say
Author Interviews
A new book celebrates author Kazuo Ishiguro and singer Stacey Kent's collaboration
National
As antisemitism grows, it's easier to condemn than define
Texas inmates are being 'cooked to death' in summer heat, lawsuit alleges
Technology
AI-generated articles are permeating major news publications
Trump's New York criminal trial could head to jury deliberation as soon as next week
UAW president Shawn Fain's swagger has helped unionize the deeply anti-union South
Biden blocks the release of recordings of his classified documents interview
This week in science: baobab trees, lizard-inspired building and stretching eyeballs
A look at Slovakian PM Robert Fico's politics after yesterday's assassination attempt
Pop Culture Happy Hour
What took him so long? Colin finally likes Penelope back in 'Bridgerton' season 3
Trump lost Minnesota twice. Here's why he's making an effort in the state this year
Animals
The brown pelican crisis of 2024 is here
Movie Reviews
'IF' only! These imaginary friends are sweet, but could have been so much more
