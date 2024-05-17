Listen to the featured story from this episode.
Middle East
A new U.S. pier starts operations off Gaza. Advocates say the aid isn't nearly enough
High school students sue Arkansas over restricted African American studies
Beloved football manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool
Youth detention facilities face increased scrutiny amid a wave of abuse lawsuits
Comcast plans to offer a new streaming bundle. Is streaming the new cable?
Gov. Kristi Noem says Mexican cartels are active on South Dakota Indian reservations
Interstate travel becomes a target for the anti-abortion movement with Texas filing
How Morehouse students are feeling about Biden's upcoming commencement address
Movie Interviews
Brittany Howard makes acting debut as a pony with big dreams in 'Thelma the Unicorn'
Mercedes workers vote no to union. UAW says they were illegally intimidated
Funeral is held for U.S. Airman Roger Fortson as family calls for justice
Strange News
Is your name Kyle? There's a gathering you may want to know about
Music Interviews
With 'Glorious,' Kate Hudson fulfills her lifelong dream of making music
Power for nearly 1 million Houston buildings could be out for days after storm
How tariffs — like those on Chinese goods — might impact inflation and jobs
Education
Ohio reviews diversity scholarships
Top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested in Kentucky on the way to tournament
Broadway shows are more expensive than ever to make, but audiences aren't showing up
