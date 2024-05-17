Accessibility links
Mercedes workers vote no to union. UAW says they were illegally intimidated

More than 5,000 workers assemble luxury SUVs and EV batteries for Mercedes-Benz in Alabama.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Business

Mercedes workers vote no to union. UAW says they were illegally intimidated

More than 5,000 Mercedes-Benz workers who build luxury SUVs in Alabama were eligible to vote on whether to join the UAW. Workers faced intense anti-union messaging from Mercedes in the run-up.

Youth detention facilities face increased scrutiny amid a wave of abuse lawsuits

Jeffery Christian, right, speaks at a press conference in Chicago, on May 7. Christian and dozens of others claim they were sexually abused as children while incarcerated at Illinois juvenile detention centers, as part of a lawsuit recounting decades of allegations of systemic child abuse.

Teresa Crawford/AP

National

Youth detention facilities face increased scrutiny amid a wave of abuse lawsuits

by Meg Anderson

3 min

Youth detention facilities face increased scrutiny amid a wave of abuse lawsuits

by Andrea HsuStephan Bisaha

4 min

