All Things Considered for May 18, 2024

All Things Considered

A U.S. doctor in Gaza wants President Biden to know 'we are not safe'

Palestinians receive medical care at the European hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. AFP via Getty Images hide caption

AFP via Getty Images

Middle East crisis — explained

by Clare Marie SchneiderDanielle Kurtzleben

6 min

Listen · 6:07
Law

Trump's trials update

6 min

Trump's trials update

Listen · 6:03
