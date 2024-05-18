Listen to the lead story from this episode.
All Things Considered for May 18, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 18, 2024
All Things Considered
Middle East crisis — explained
A U.S. doctor in Gaza wants President Biden to know 'we are not safe'
A U.S. doctor in Gaza wants President Biden to know 'we are not safe'
Fine Art
The controversy over King Charles' portrait
The controversy over King Charles' portrait
Law
Trump's trials update
Trump's trials update
Television
How 'The Sympathizer' depicts the Vietnam War
How 'The Sympathizer' depicts the Vietnam War
Culture
Life Kit: tips on lending money
Life Kit: tips on lending money
Law
Pod Corner: 'Uncuffed'
Pod Corner: 'Uncuffed'
Science
Beethoven may have had lead poisoning
Beethoven may have had lead poisoning
Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.