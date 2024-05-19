Listen to the lead story from this episode.
All Things Considered for May 19, 2024
All Things Considered
Politics
Why some young male voters are moving to Trump
Rescuers are searching for a helicopter that was carrying Iran's president
World
Israel's growing isolation
Animals
Understanding elephant communication
Politics
At Morehouse, Biden says dissent should be heard because democracy is 'still the way'
Movies
Wild Card: Chris Pine
Space
New images show a black hole collision
