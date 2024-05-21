Accessibility links
Anti-abortion activists who describe themselves as

Anti-abortion activists who describe themselves as "abolitionists" protest outside a fertility clinic in North Carolina in April 2024. Sarah McCammon/NPR hide caption

Sarah McCammon/NPR

We, The Voters

Republicans try to soften stance on abortion as 'abolitionists' go farther

Activists who describe themselves as "abortion abolitionists" want to charge women who have abortions with homicide and ban the fertility treatment known as IVF, saying life begins at conception.

Children in Nasarawa, Nigeria, hold samples of their urine specimens. Blood in the urine is a sign of Schistosomiasis, a microscopic worm that, left untreated, can damage organs as well as cause learning delays. A new pill has been developed to treat preschoolers.

Children in Nasarawa, Nigeria, hold samples of their urine specimens. Blood in the urine is a sign of Schistosomiasis, a microscopic worm that, left untreated, can damage organs as well as cause learning delays. A new pill has been developed to treat preschoolers. Wes Pope/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images hide caption

Wes Pope/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Goats and Soda

A new pill cures preschoolers of a parasitic worm. Delivering it could be a challenge

by Gabrielle Emanuel

4 min

A new pill cures preschoolers of a parasitic worm. Delivering it could be a challenge

Listen · 4:09
  • Download
  • Transcript
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1252320298/1252770386" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
He fell ill on a cruise. Before he boarded the rescue boat, they handed him the bill

On the last full day of a Bahamas excursion, Vincent Wasney had three epileptic seizures. While being evacuated, he received a bill for expenses incurred during the cruise. Kristen Norman for KFF Health News hide caption

Kristen Norman for KFF Health News

Shots - Health News

He fell ill on a cruise. Before he boarded the rescue boat, they handed him the bill

by Bram Sable-Smith

5 min

He fell ill on a cruise. Before he boarded the rescue boat, they handed him the bill

Listen · 5:37
  • Download
  • Transcript

