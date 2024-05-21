Listen to the featured story from this episode.
All Things Considered for May 21, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 21, 2024
All Things Considered
Defense rests in Trump's hush money trial
Biden responds to the ICC seeking arrest warrants for leaders of Israel and Hamas
First-time director Chris Pine draws a Wild Card and answers a big question
Author Interviews
Horror icon Stephen King doubts it's possible to 'gross out' the American public
Horror icon Stephen King doubts it's possible to 'gross out' the American public
A long drought in Zambia has left people with no crops or money for food
Goats and Soda
A new pill cures preschoolers of a parasitic worm. Delivering it could be a challenge
A new pill cures preschoolers of a parasitic worm. Delivering it could be a challenge
Phoenix is making changes to cooling centers to protect more people from heat
Movie Interviews
Amid a crumbling media landscape in India, journalist Ravish Kumar is resolute
Amid a crumbling media landscape in India, journalist Ravish Kumar is resolute
We, The Voters
Republicans try to soften stance on abortion as 'abolitionists' go farther
Republicans try to soften stance on abortion as 'abolitionists' go farther
Africa
Meet ZiG, Zimbabwe's latest baffling currency
Meet ZiG, Zimbabwe's latest baffling currency
Texans await fate of law that would allow detainment of suspected illegal immigrants
Israeli authorities seize The Associated Press' broadcasting equipment from
Shots - Health News
He fell ill on a cruise. Before he boarded the rescue boat, they handed him the bill
He fell ill on a cruise. Before he boarded the rescue boat, they handed him the bill
Texas Medical Board faces backlash over lack of clarity around abortion ban exception
Culture
Learning to sing (again) on testosterone
Learning to sing (again) on testosterone
Movie Interviews
New documentary charts the rise and fall of iconic Memphis record label
New documentary charts the rise and fall of iconic Memphis record label
Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.