All Things Considered for May 22, 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 22, 2024

All Things Considered

The main entrance to FCI Sheridan in Oregon.

The main entrance to FCI Sheridan in Oregon. Office of the Inspector General/Department of Justice

Office of the Inspector General/Department of Justice

Law

Lack of staffing led to 'deeply concerning' conditions at federal prison in Oregon

The shortage among the biggest obstacles facing the federal prison system and contribute to challenges at FCI Sheridan and other facilities, the Justice Department's inspector general says.

Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris (left), flanked by Ireland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin, speaks Wednesday in Dublin to announce Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state.

Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris (left), flanked by Ireland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin, speaks Wednesday in Dublin to announce Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state. Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Middle East crisis — explained

Spain, Norway and Ireland say they will recognize a Palestinian state

by Miguel MaciasWillem Marx

Spain, Norway and Ireland say they will recognize a Palestinian state

A child watches others swim at the Emancipation Swimming Pool in Houston on July 19, 2022.

A child watches others swim at the Emancipation Swimming Pool in Houston on July 19, 2022. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

National

After years in decline, U.S. drowning deaths are rising again

by Joe Hernandez

2 min

After years in decline, U.S. drowning deaths are rising again

The main entrance to FCI Sheridan in Oregon. Office of the Inspector General/Department of Justice

by Jaclyn Diaz

2 min

