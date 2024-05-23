Listen to the featured story from this episode.
All Things Considered 2024-5-23 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 23, 2024
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
‘It is time to break up Live Nation-Ticketmaster’: Justice Department sues concert ticket behemoth
House committee grills former NIH advisor over his conversations about COVID origins
Children's Health
1 in 9 kids in U.S. has received an ADHD diagnosis, according to new study
An extreme hurricane season is predicted for the Atlantic starting June 1
'Zombie mortgages' threaten thousands of homeowners, an NPR investigation finds
The long history of the flag that flew outside Justice Alito's beach house
Norfolk Southern will pay $310 million for 2023 Ohio train derailment
A Syrian-American family plans to sue over death of loved one in Syrian prison
Religion
Synagogues focus on building compassion for all those suffering from the Israel-Hamas conflict
Middle East
Aid groups warned humanitarian operations in Gaza may collapse. In Rafah, they have
A doctor moved to a state where abortion is protected. She’s concerned about the 2024 election
Marilyn Mosby sentenced to 3 year probation for mortgage fraud and perjury
Politics
Racine County residents are skeptical of Biden's jobs pledge after Trump's fell short
Supreme Court rules in S.C. gerrymandering case
Technology
A quantum showcase presents lawmakers with the technology's threats and opportunities
The number of older people at risk of heat exposure will double in the coming decades
Recent deaths bring up hard questions as police encounter more people with guns
This charity in Colorado wants to get more public toilets for unhoused people
