Penny Harrison and her son Parker Harrison rally against the live entertainment ticket industry outside the U.S. Capitol last year.

Penny Harrison and her son Parker Harrison rally against the live entertainment ticket industry outside the U.S. Capitol last year. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Getty Images North America hide caption

Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Getty Images North America

‘It is time to break up Live Nation-Ticketmaster’: Justice Department sues concert ticket behemoth

On Thursday, the Department of Justice and 30 states announced a federal antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Ticketmaster, saying the company has created a monopoly on live show prices across the U.S.

by Anastasia Tsioulcas

Live Nation sued by Justice Department

Synagogue leaders and members are working to cultivate compassion for the many sides in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Synagogue leaders and members are working to cultivate compassion for the many sides in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Nam Y. Huh/AP hide caption

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Religion

Synagogues focus on building compassion for all those suffering from the Israel-Hamas conflict

by Jason DeRose

Synagogues Talk About Israel-Hamas War

Health

A doctor moved to a state where abortion is legal. She’s concerned about the election

by Avery KeatleyAshley BrownMary Louise Kelly

A doctor moved to a state where abortion is protected. She’s concerned about the 2024 election

U.S. Airman Roger Fortson answers the door of his apartment on May 3, 2024, as captured by the body camera of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputy responding to a report of a domestic disturbance. Fortson was home alone. A split second later, the deputy fired at Fortson, killing him.

U.S. Airman Roger Fortson answers the door of his apartment on May 3, 2024, as captured by the body camera of the Okaloosa County sheriff's deputy responding to a report of a domestic disturbance. A split second later, the deputy fired at Fortson, killing him. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office/Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office hide caption

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office/Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

National

Two men killed while pointing guns at the ground. Should police have waited?

by Martin Kaste

Recent deaths bring up hard questions as police encounter more people with guns

