All Things Considered for May, 24 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 24, 2024
All Things Considered
NCAA to pay former players $2.8B and share revenue with future players in settlement
Iranians consider the future of their country as President Raisi is laid to rest
This Japanese airport hasn't lost luggage in three decades
Movie Interviews
An epic prequel for an iconic hero; hear George Miller on how he created 'Furiosa'
Revisiting Uvalde two years on as families continue to press for accountability
All Things Considered
Will AI search engines lead to the death of the website? Some fear they will
A North Korean propaganda music video has gone TikTok viral. South Korea isn't amused
Obituaries
Remembering Steve Pollak, a lawyer whose work inspired generations
Amid exile, Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof premieres film at Cannes
Middle East
Top UN court has ordered Israel to immediately stop its military operation in Rafah
We, The Voters
Abortion can be difficult to talk about. These 14 strangers took it on anyway
14 STRANGERS TALK ABORTION
MORGAN SPURLOCK OBIT
An artist transforms the iconic, scraggly Joshua tree into sound
Trump and RFK aren't Libertarians, but are speaking at the party's convention
Sports
Dallas sports is having a moment
Politics
South Carolina's only Black supreme court justice retired, raising diversity concerns
How a 'fluke' uncovered a rare autobiography, giving a narrative on slavery new life
London-born teen to be made saint for spreading church teachings on internet
