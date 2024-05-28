Accessibility links
All Things Considered for May, 28 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 28, 2024

All Things Considered

Pope Francis leaves a mass on World Children's Day at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on May 26.

Pope Francis leaves a mass on World Children's Day at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on May 26. Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

All Things Considered

Pope Francis apologizes for using slur referring to gay men

“The Pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms” during a closed-door discussion among bishops earlier this month, according to a Vatican press official.

Pope Francis leaves a mass on World Children's Day at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on May 26.

Pope Francis leaves a mass on World Children's Day at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on May 26. Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

Religion

Pope Francis apologizes for using slur referring to gay men

by Jason DeRose

3 min

Pope Francis apologizes for using slur referring to gay men

Listen · 3:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4983747/nx-s1-82a156f4-f331-4ece-bb60-567104a07df8" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Television

Elisabeth Moss talks about the season finale of her action thriller show 'The Veil'

by Karen ZamoraAshley BrownMary Louise Kelly

8 min

Elisabeth Moss talks about the season finale of her action thriller show 'The Veil'

Listen · 8:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4847888/nx-s1-87eec76f-ee22-475e-9c0b-2e554e9a29ed" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

All Things Considered

Browse archive or search npr.org