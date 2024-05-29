Accessibility links
Giant Pandas are returning to D.C.'s National Zoo

National Zoo officials say D.C. will get two new adolescent pandas by the end of the year. The last bears departed in November, bound for China on a FedEx cargo plane, with no agreement in place to secure a new pair.

Giant Panda Tian Tian rests in its enclosure at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7, 2023

Giant Panda Tian Tian rests in its enclosure at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7, 2023, on the final day of viewing before returning to China. All three of the zoo's pandas left for China, bringing at least a temporary end to a decades-old connection between the cuddly animal and the U.S. capital. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Animals

Giant Pandas are returning to D.C.'s National Zoo

by Jacob Fenston

3 min

DC ZOO ANNOUNCEMENT

Technology

OpenAI faces new scrutiny on AI safety

by Bobby Allyn

4 min

OpenAI faces new scrutiny on AI safety

