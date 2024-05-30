Accessibility links
All Things Considered for May, 30 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 30, 2024

All Things Considered

Sports

NCAA President Charlie Baker Talks 2.8B settlement and State of College Sports a year into the job.

by Jason FullerJustine KeninJuana Summers

8 min

Listen · 8:09
Law

The next legal steps for Trump

by Carrie Johnson

3 min

Listen · 3:52
Law

NYU law professor on what she'll be paying attention to ahead of Trump's sentencing

by Jordan-Marie D SmithTinbete ErmyasScott Detrow

4 min

Listen · 4:04
Law

Georgetown law professor reacts to Trump verdict

by Erika RyanTinbete ErmyasScott Detrow

7 min

Listen · 7:15
All Things Considered

