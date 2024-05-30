Listen to the lead story from this episode.
All Things Considered for May, 30 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for May 30, 2024
All Things Considered
Sports
NCAA President Charlie Baker Talks 2.8B settlement and State of College Sports a year into the job.
The scene in the courtroom when Trump's verdict was announced
HISTORICAL VIEW OF A CONVICTED PRESIDENT
What it's like to get married at the courthouse where Trump's trial is happening
How Trump world is reacting to the guilty verdict
Former assistant U.S. attorney weighs in on Trump verdict
INDIA-BHIMA KOREGAON-PART 2
Law
The next legal steps for Trump
Compounded Semaglutide
What the Trump verdict could mean for presidential powers going forward
Russia-linked hackers' phishing campaign against Ukraine is disrupted
The significance of a guilty verdict for a former U.S. president
Elections
Trump conviction may make a difference among swing voters
NYU law professor on what she'll be paying attention to ahead of Trump's sentencing
Elections
Trump verdict sets tone for upcoming political events
Georgetown law professor reacts to Trump verdict
Mara Liasson on Trump verdict
GOP strategist examines the political implications of Trump's felony conviction
Trump is found guilty on 34 counts in New York. How will this affect his campaign?
Michael Cohen's former lawyer Lanny Davis discusses Trump verdict
