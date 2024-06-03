Accessibility links
All Things Considered for June, 3 2024

All Things Considered

Signage is displayed outside of a vote center on presidential primary day in Nevada in February.

Signage is displayed outside of a vote center on Election Day during the Nevada 2024 presidential primary election in Las Vegas on Feb. 6. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

All Things Considered

It's not just young voters. New citizens will head to the polls this year, too

For recently naturalized citizens, the 2024 election could mark their first time casting a ballot in a U.S. presidential race. Here are the handful of states where new citizen voters could hold political power.

Law

Trump jurors can now reveal their identities. It's a risk, but may benefit the public

by Kathryn FinkPatrick JarenwattananonAri Shapiro

6 min

Trump jurors can reveal their identities — a risk but it may benefit the public

Politics

It's not just young voters. New citizens will head to the polls this year, too

by Elena Moore

3 min

It's not just young voters. New citizens will head to the polls this year, too

All Things Considered

