All Things Considered for June, 4 2024 Hear the All Things Considered program for Jun 04, 2024

All Things Considered

A dose of MDMA. The drug has been studied as a treatment for PTSD and FDA is now considering whether to approve it.

A dose of MDMA. The drug has been studied as a treatment for PTSD and FDA is now considering whether to approve it.

Travis Dove/for The Washington Post via Getty Images

All Things Considered

FDA advisors reject MDMA therapy for PTSD, amid concerns over research

A panel of advisors to the FDA voted against the potential use of MDMA for treating PTSD.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory signs as he arrives at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters to celebrate the party's win in the country's general election, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory signs as he arrives at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters to celebrate the party's win in the country's general election, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images

World

Modi has declared victory in India's election, but not the landslide he expected

by Omkar KhandekarDiaa Hadid

4 min

Modi re-elected

Listen · 4:06
Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., challenged a nearly century old ballot system in New Jersey and has emerged as an unexpected front-runner in the race for the U.S. Senate.

Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., challenged a nearly century-old ballot system in New Jersey and has emerged as an unexpected front-runner in the race for the U.S. Senate.

Seth Wenig/AP

Politics

Andy Kim upended New Jersey politics. Now he’s on track to become a senator

by Susan Davis

4 min

Andy Kim Upends NJ Politics

Listen · 4:55
Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, a producer and songwriter for Beyoncé and Rihanna seen here at the 65th Grammy Awards, was sued in federal court Tuesday by a former protégée.

Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, a producer and songwriter for Beyoncé and Rihanna seen here at the 65th Grammy Awards, was sued in federal court Tuesday by a former protégée.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Music News

The-Dream, R&B star and Beyoncé songwriter, accused of rape

by Anastasia Tsioulcas

3 min

The-Dream, R&B star and Beyoncé producer, accused of sexual assault

Listen · 3:35
Politics

House Democrat on why he supports Biden's executive action restricting migration

by Linnea AndersonMichael LevittJustine KeninAri Shapiro

5 min

House Democrat on why he supports Biden's executive action restricting migration

Listen · 5:44
Health

New COVID variant FLiRT may be more transmissible but unlikely to make us more sick

by Ailsa ChangMallory YuPatrick Jarenwattananon

5 min

New COVID variant FLiRT may be more transmissible but unlikely to make us more sick

Listen · 5:24
The Hubble Space Telescope in orbit in 1999, just after a servicing mission by astronauts.

The Hubble Space Telescope in orbit in 1999, just after a servicing mission by astronauts.

NASA

Space

Hubble will change how it points, but NASA says 'great science' will continue

by Nell Greenfieldboyce

3 min

Hubble will change how it points, but NASA says 'great science' will continue

Listen · 3:14
All Things Considered

