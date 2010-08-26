About 'All Things Considered'

On May 3, 1971, at 5 p.m., All Things Considered debuted on 90 public radio stations.

In the more than five decades since, almost everything about the program has changed, from the hosts, producers, editors and reporters to the length of the program, the equipment used and even the audience.

However there is one thing that remains the same: each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound.

All Things Considered is the most listened-to, afternoon drive-time, news radio program in the country. Every day the show is hosted by Ailsa Chang, Mary Louise Kelly, Ari Shapiro, Juana Summers and Scott Detrow. In 1977, ATC expanded to seven days a week.

During each broadcast, stories and reports come to listeners from NPR reporters and correspondents based throughout the United States and the world. The hosts interview newsmakers and contribute their own reporting. Rounding out the mix are the disparate voices of a variety of commentators.

All Things Considered has earned many of journalism's highest honors, including the George Foster Peabody Award, the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award and the Overseas Press Club Award.