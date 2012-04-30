About 'Ask Me Another'
Packed with trivia, comedy and celebrity guests, Ask Me Another is like an amusement park for your brain. Host Ophira Eisenberg and musician Jonathan Coulton take brilliant contestants on a roller coaster that'll make you laugh and scream (out the answers)—and barely anyone throws up in a trash can.
Ask Me Another is recorded in front of a live audience at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY, and on the road in your city. To attend a taping, or sign up to receive information about being a contestant, visit amatickets.org.