After years in conflict zones, a war reporter reckons with a deadly cancer diagnosis

Rod Nordland was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most lethal form of brain cancer, in 2019. He writes about facing mortality from war and cancer in his new memoir, Waiting for the Monsoon.

30 min

Listen · 30:09
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1235767585/1236035069" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

