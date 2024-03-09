Accessibility links
Fresh Air for March 9, 2024: Joe Biden's last campaign; Coming out as trans at age 67

Fresh Air Weekend: Joe Biden's last campaign; Coming out as trans at age 67

President Biden speaks during a meeting in the White House's state dining room on March 5, 2024. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

New Yorker writer Evan Osnos explains how Biden's campaign strategy has changed from four years ago. Maureen Corrigan reviews Grief is for People. Lucy Santos' new memoir is I Heard Her Call My Name.

46 min

Listen · 46:50
  • Download
