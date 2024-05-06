"The primary way plants communicate with each other is through a language, so to speak, of chemical gasses," journalist Zoë Schlanger says. Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images hide caption toggle caption Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images Author Interviews Plants can communicate and respond to touch. Does that mean they're intelligent? by Tonya Mosley 35 min Plants can communicate and respond to touch. Does that mean they're intelligent? Listen · 35:25 35:25 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1249310672/1249370521" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript