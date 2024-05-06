Accessibility links
Fresh Air for May 6, 2024: The hidden world of plant intelligence

Plants can communicate and respond to touch. Does that mean they're intelligent?

"The primary way plants communicate with each other is through a language, so to speak, of chemical gasses," journalist Zoë Schlanger says. Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Climate journalist Zoë Schlanger says research suggests that plants are indeed "intelligent" in complex ways that challenge our understanding of agency and consciousness. Her book is The Light Eaters.

35 min

Listen · 35:25
  • Transcript

