Fresh Air for May 14, 2024: 'Abbott Elementary' co-star Tyler James Williams

From child star to 'Abbott,' Tyler James Williams pays it forward to the kids on set

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson co-star as teachers on Abbott Elementary.

Television

Williams was young when he was thrust into the public eye as the star of Everybody Hates Chris. Now a teacher on Abbott Elementary, he works to help his child actor colleagues feel comfortable.

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson co-star as teachers on Abbott Elementary.

Television

38 min

Listen · 38:05
  Download
  Transcript
'Evil Does Not Exist' — or does it? — in this mysterious Japanese eco-drama

Ryô Nishikawa plays Hana in Evil Does Not Exist.

Movie Reviews

'Evil Does Not Exist' — or does it? — in this mysterious Japanese eco-drama

6 min

Listen · 6:17
  Download
  Transcript

