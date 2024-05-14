Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson co-star as teachers on Abbott Elementary. ABC hide caption toggle caption ABC Television From child star to 'Abbott,' Tyler James Williams pays it forward to the kids on set by Tonya Mosley 38 min From child star to 'Abbott,' Tyler James Williams pays it forward to the kids on set Listen · 38:05 38:05 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1251274735/1251341523" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript