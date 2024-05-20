Michael McDonald, 72, describes his voice as a "malleable" instrument: "Especially with age, it's like you're constantly renegotiating with it." Timothy White/Sacks & Co. hide caption toggle caption Timothy White/Sacks & Co. Music Interviews With age and sobriety, Michael McDonald is ready to get personal by Tonya Mosley 43 min With age and sobriety, Michael McDonald is ready to get personal Listen · 43:40 43:40 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1252416210/1252500670" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript