Fresh Air for May 21, 2024: Kristen Wiig

Years ago, a psychic told Kristen Wiig to move to LA. She left the next day

Kristen Wiig plays a former pageant queen in Palm Royale. Apple TV+ hide caption

Television

The SNL alum co-stars with Carol Burnett in Palm Royale, an Apple TV+ series about a former pageant queen who wants to break into high society. Wiig says the show was a chance to work with "a legend."

by 

36 min

Listen · 36:13
  • Transcript

