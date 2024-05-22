Accessibility links
Fresh Air for May 22, 2024: Maggie Rogers Hear the Fresh Air program for May 22, 2024

Fresh AirFresh Air

From WHYY in Philadelphia
Maggie Rogers takes a nostalgic Southwest road trip with 'Don't Forget Me'

Maggie Rogers says her new album, Don't Forget Me, is modeled on a Sunday afternoon driving record. Maddy Rotman/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Maddy Rotman/Courtesy of the artist

Music Interviews

Maggie Rogers takes a nostalgic Southwest road trip with 'Don't Forget Me'

In 2021, burnt out from the intensity of her early career, Rogers considered quitting music entirely. Instead, she took a detour — to Harvard Divinity School. Her new album is Don't Forget Me.

Maggie Rogers takes a nostalgic Southwest road trip with 'Don't Forget Me'

Maggie Rogers says her new album, Don't Forget Me, is modeled on a Sunday afternoon driving record. Maddy Rotman/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Maddy Rotman/Courtesy of the artist

Music Interviews

Maggie Rogers takes a nostalgic Southwest road trip with 'Don't Forget Me'

by  Sam Briger

44 min

Maggie Rogers takes a nostalgic Southwest road trip with 'Don't Forget Me'

Listen · 44:15
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1252754557/1252943139" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Fresh AirFresh Air

From WHYY in Philadelphia
Browse archive or search npr.org