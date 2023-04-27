Invisibilia In their final episode, Invisibilia searches for the right way to say goodbye.
The Goodbye Show
In this moment when Invisibilia is forced to stop production, the team says goodbye by doing what Invisibilia does best: thinking hard about goodbyes. In this episode, we offer a bouquet of meditations on these tricky moments of departure. We'll miss you.
To keep in touch with our team members who are leaving NPR, you can find them here:
- Co-host & Editorial lead Yowei Shaw: @yowei_shaw on Twitter @yoweishaw on Instagram, and The Yowei Shaw Show on Substack.
- Co-host Kia Miakka Natisse: @miakka_natisse on Twitter and @miakka_natisse on Instagram
- Supervising Editor Neena Pathak: @neenapathak on Twitter and @neenapathak on Instagram