In their final episode, Invisibilia searches for the right way to say goodbye.

In this moment when Invisibilia is forced to stop production, the team says goodbye by doing what Invisibilia does best: thinking hard about goodbyes. In this episode, we offer a bouquet of meditations on these tricky moments of departure. We'll miss you.

To keep in touch with our team members who are leaving NPR, you can find them here: