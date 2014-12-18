About 'Invisibilia'

Invisibilia is Latin for "the invisible things." We explore the invisible forces that shape human behavior — things like ideas, beliefs, assumptions and emotions. The show is co-hosted by Yowei Shaw and Kia Miakka Natisse. In past seasons, the show was hosted by Alix Spiegel, Hanna Rosin, and Lulu Miller.

We weave incredible human stories with fascinating new psychological and brain science, in the hopes that after listening, you will come to see new possibilities for how to think, behave and live.

Invisibilia has explored whether our thoughts are related to our inner wishes, our fears and how they shape our actions, and our need for belonging and how it shapes our identity and fuels our emotions over a lifetime. We investigate ways everyday objects can shape our worldviews, the effects we have on each other's well-being, and the various lenses we don.

Invisibilia is a glimpse into a world you can't see.

Listen.

Feel different.