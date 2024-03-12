Accessibility links
Georgia on the mind of the Trump and Biden campaigns as the key state holds primary

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden unofficially kicked off the general election campaign with rallies in Georgia Saturday, March 9, 2024. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images; Brynn Anderson/AP hide caption

Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images; Brynn Anderson/AP

Politics

Georgia is an important state for both former President Donald Trump and President Biden in 2024. It's also a state with the clearest examples of the obstacles each faces in his path to victory.

Latin America

Morning new brief

by Leila FadelA Martínez

10 min

Haiti's prime minister says he'll resign once a transitional council is created

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, speaks to students during a public lecture on bilateral engagement between Kenya and Haiti, at the United States International University (USIU) Africa, in Nairobi on March 1, 2024. SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images

World

Haiti's prime minister says he'll resign once a transitional council is created

by Eyder Peralta

3 min

Interview transcript shows more nuance on Biden's memory than special counsel report

President Biden speaks to reporters about the special counsel report on his handling of classified documents in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Feb. 8. Evan Vucci/AP hide caption

Evan Vucci/AP

Politics

Interview transcript shows more nuance on Biden's memory than special counsel report

by Tamara Keith

4 min

Interview transcript shows more nuance on Biden's memory than special counsel report

