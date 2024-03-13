Accessibility links
Morning Edition for March 13, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for March 13, 2024

Morning EditionMorning Edition

Politics

Morning news brief

by A MartínezLeila Fadel

11 min

Morning news brief

Listen · 11:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1238225206/1238225207" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
A radical Mideast proposal: What if the U.S. recognized a Palestinian state now?

U.S. President Bill Clinton presides over the 1993 peace accords signed at the White House by Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left) and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. The aim was a negotiated deal ending decades of conflict between the two sides. But no agreement was reached. Today there's talk about recognizing a Palestinian state first and then negotiating the details afterward. Ron Edmonds/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Ron Edmonds/AP

Middle East crisis — explained

A radical Mideast proposal: What if the U.S. recognized a Palestinian state now?

by Greg Myre

4 min

A radical Mideast proposal: What if the U.S. recognized a Palestinian state now?

Listen · 4:44
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1236021649/1238225317" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The new kids on campus? Toddlers, courtesy of Head Start

Now that Sarah Barnes' son, Samuel, 2, is enrolled in Head Start, it's lifted an extra stress off Barnes' shoulders. "It just makes life a little bit easier having child care right on campus," she says. "I can literally walk over here between classes and check on him." Anthony Francis for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Anthony Francis for NPR

Education

The new kids on campus? Toddlers, courtesy of Head Start

by Elissa Nadworny

less than 1 min

The new kids on campus? Toddlers, courtesy of Head Start

Audio will be available later today.

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

Morning EditionMorning Edition

Browse archive or search npr.org