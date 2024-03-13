Listen to the lead story from this episode.
Morning Edition for March 13, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for March 13, 2024
Morning Edition
Politics
Morning news brief
Documentary revisits Iraqi national soccer team's victory in the 2007 Asian Cup
Ex-special counsel, appearing before House, defends Biden classified documents probe
Students and teachers in Florida can say gay again without fear of punishment
Food
Flamin' Hot Cheetos could be banned in California schools if measure passes
Mental Health
Domestic violence is now recognized as a leading cause of traumatic brain injury
Middle East crisis — explained
A radical Mideast proposal: What if the U.S. recognized a Palestinian state now?
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority presses Capital Hill lawmakers on Black community issues
House bill would force TikTok to divest from Chinese parent company or face a ban
This week the first aid ship is due to arrive in Gaza from the island of Cyprus
National
How are Haitian-Americans feeling about the political upheaval happening in Haiti?
Education
The new kids on campus? Toddlers, courtesy of Head Start
National
Conservationists in Los Angeles aim to buy a historic plot of land in Laurel Canyon
Asia
Hong Kong's government nears passage of a new national security measure
Books
Authors push back on the growing number of AI 'scam' books on Amazon
Animals
During March Meowness, library fines can be paid with cat photos
Law
Ala. court ruling that frozen embryos are children shocked some. Others saw it coming
