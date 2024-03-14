Accessibility links
Morning Edition for March 14, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for March 14, 2024

Latin America

Morning news brief

by Leila FadelA Martínez

11 min

Listen · 11:07
Oil and gas companies emit more climate-warming methane than EPA reports

Flares burn off methane and other hydrocarbons at an oil and gas facility in Lenorah, Texas in 2021. New research shows drillers emit about three times as much climate-warming methane as official estimates. David Goldman/AP hide caption

David Goldman/AP

Climate

by Jeff Brady

1 min

Harris will visit an abortion clinic, a first for any president or vice president

In this Jan. 23 file photo, Vice President Harris speaks about abortion rights in Manassas, Va., at one of the campaign's first big rallies of the year. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Elections

by Deepa Shivaram

3 min

Listen · 3:39
