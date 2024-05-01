Accessibility links
When judges get free trips to luxury resorts, disclosure is spotty

Many federal judges receive free rooms and subsidized travel to luxury resorts for legal conferences. NPR found that dozens of judges did not fully disclose the perks they got. Chelsea Beck for NPR hide caption

Chelsea Beck for NPR

Many federal judges receive free rooms and subsidized travel to luxury resorts for legal conferences. NPR found that dozens of judges did not fully disclose the perks they got.

Morning news brief

by A MartínezMichel Martin

Morning news brief

Christian conservatives wrestle with shifting GOP stance on Arizona abortion ban

Anti-abortion rights advocates demonstrate prior to an Arizona House of Representatives session at the Arizona state Capitol on April 17 in Phoenix. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images hide caption

Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Christian conservatives wrestle with shifting GOP stance on Arizona abortion ban

by Ben Giles

Christian conservatives wrestle with shifting GOP stance on Arizona abortion ban

When judges get free trips to luxury resorts, disclosure is spotty

by Tom DreisbachCarrie Johnson

When judges get free trips to luxury resorts, disclosure is spotty

Florida's 6-week abortion ban is now in effect, curbing access across the South

Thousands of abortion rights protesters rallied in Tampa on Oct. 2, 2021. Stephanie Colombini/WUSF hide caption

Stephanie Colombini/WUSF

Florida's 6-week abortion ban is now in effect, curbing access across the South

by Stephanie Colombini

Florida's 6-week abortion ban is now in effect, curbing access across the South

Mammograms should start at age 40, new guidelines recommend

The new guidelines were prompted by increased rates of breast cancer in women in their 40s. They recommend mammograms every other year, starting at age 40. izusek/Getty Images hide caption

izusek/Getty Images

Mammograms should start at age 40, new guidelines recommend

by Allison Aubrey

Mammograms should start at age 40, new guidelines recommend

Bestselling novelist Paul Auster, author of 'The New York Trilogy,' dies at 77

"You think it will never happen to you," Paul Auster wrote about aging and mortality in his 2012 book Winter Journal. He's pictured above in New York in April 2007. Nicholas Roberts/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Nicholas Roberts/AFP via Getty Images

Bestselling novelist Paul Auster, author of 'The New York Trilogy,' dies at 77

by Tom Vitale

Bestselling novelist Paul Auster, author of 'The New York Trilogy,' dies at 77

