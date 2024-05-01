Listen to the featured story from this episode.
Morning Edition for May 1, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 1, 2024
Morning Edition
National
Morning news brief
Morning news brief
Author Interviews
Christian author, warning of domestic terrorism, speaks directly to her community
The Biden administration advances its aim to reclassify marijuana
A progressive activist, running in a moderate N.J. district, ignores usual playbook
Business
Couple sues Singapore Airlines after their seats wouldn't recline into a bed
Christian conservatives wrestle with shifting GOP stance on Arizona abortion ban
Pentagon's reduction in military medical costs is criticized as going too far
Middle East
Blinken returns to Israel determined to get more aid into Gaza
Investigations
When judges get free trips to luxury resorts, disclosure is spotty
Florida's 6-week abortion ban is now in effect, curbing access across the South
Shots - Health News
Mammograms should start at age 40, new guidelines recommend
At Brown University, protesters and administrators reach deal to end encampment
Bestselling novelist Paul Auster, author of 'The New York Trilogy,' dies at 77
Space
The world's highest altitude space observatory is open for business
Trump must pay $9,000 for violating gag order in criminal hush money trial
NYC police used force to clear a pro-Palestinian student encampment at Columbia
Middle East
Israel's prime minister worries the ICC will soon issue arrest warrants for Israelis
The Federal Reserve is weighing what to do about interest rates
Police called in to break up confrontations at UCLA campus protest
