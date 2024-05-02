Listen to the featured story from this episode.
Morning Edition for May 2, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 2, 2024
Morning Edition
Law
Morning news brief
'Unfrosted': Jerry Seinfeld's movie about the fictional history of Pop-Tarts
Federal health officials aim to develop a vaccine to protect people from bird flu
Indiana has its first competitive primary race for governor in 2 decades
Business
Have you ever wanted to stay in a floating house? Airbnb has the place for you
High tariffs are keeping affordable Chinese-made EVs out of the U.S. for now
Governor declares state of emergency for West Virginia's higher education system
People with bold appetites might want to try eating cicadas
Examining the police response to the pro-Palestinian college protests
Campus protests over the Gaza war
House passes bill aimed to combat antisemitism amid college unrest
On a day off from his hush money trial, Trump campaigns in 2 swing states
Pregnant women in some states aren't permitted to legally finalize divorces
Middle East
Jordan demands that Israel provide better security for aid convoys
NPR election poll shows fundamental divides over concerns for America's future
Music News
Rock and Roll guitar legend Duane Eddy has died at age 86
As 'Euphoria' takes the hip-hop world by storm, what makes a good diss track?
Arizona legislature votes to repeal the state's Civil War-era ban on abortion
Examining the obstacles to securing a cease-fire in Gaza and hostage exchange
United Methodist Church votes to lift bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings
NYC mayor says 'outside agitators' are co-opting Columbia protests—students disagree
