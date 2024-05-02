Accessibility links
Morning Edition for May 2, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 2, 2024

Morning EditionMorning Edition

House passes bill aimed to combat antisemitism amid college unrest

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson visited Columbia University on April 24 to meet with Jewish students and make remarks about concerns that the ongoing demonstrations have become antisemitic. Alex Kent/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Alex Kent/Getty Images

Politics

House passes bill aimed to combat antisemitism amid college unrest

House Speaker Mike Johnson met with a group of Jewish students at Columbia University who say they've experienced antisemitic speech and harassment from protesters on and off campus.

Law

Morning news brief

by Michel MartinSteve Inskeep

11 min

Morning news brief

Listen · 11:15
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1248634062/1248639315" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
House passes bill aimed to combat antisemitism amid college unrest

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson visited Columbia University on April 24 to meet with Jewish students and make remarks about concerns that the ongoing demonstrations have become antisemitic. Alex Kent/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Alex Kent/Getty Images

Campus protests over the Gaza war

House passes bill aimed to combat antisemitism amid college unrest

by Barbara Sprunt

3 min

House passes bill aimed to combat antisemitism amid college unrest

Listen · 3:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1247374244/1248639846" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
NYC mayor says 'outside agitators' are co-opting Columbia protests—students disagree

Students and pro-Palestinian activists face police as they gather outside of Columbia University to protest the university's stance on Israel's war in Gaza. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Campus protests over the Gaza war

NYC mayor says 'outside agitators' are co-opting Columbia protests—students disagree

by Destinee Adams

4 min

NYC mayor says 'outside agitators' are co-opting Columbia protests—students disagree

Listen · 4:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1248634146/1248634147" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

Morning EditionMorning Edition

Browse archive or search npr.org