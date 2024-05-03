Accessibility links
Morning Edition for May 3, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 3, 2024

After a boom in cash aid to tackle poverty, some states are now banning it

Iowa recently became the fourth Republican-led state to ban spending public money on basic income programs that do not have a work requirement. olando_o/Getty Images hide caption

olando_o/Getty Images

After a boom in cash aid to tackle poverty, some states are now banning it

Four states so far have passed laws prohibiting the use of public money for no-strings cash aid. Advocates for basic income say the backlash is being fueled by a conservative think tank.

Morning news brief

by Steve InskeepMichel Martin

11 min

Morning news brief

Steve Inskeep celebrates 20th anniversary as host of 'Morning Edition'

Morning Edition co-host Steve Inskeep records a pre-tape at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., on January 24, 2024. Allison Shelley/Allison Shelley hide caption

Allison Shelley/Allison Shelley

Steve Inskeep celebrates 20th anniversary as host of 'Morning Edition'

by Steve InskeepBarry Gordemer

7 min

Steve Inskeep celebrates 20th anniversary as host of 'Morning Edition'

College student explores rare mental health condition in award-winning podcast

Vargas Arango, 22, is a second-year student at Miami Dade College, studying business and psychology. Eva Marie Uzcategui for NPR hide caption

Eva Marie Uzcategui for NPR

College student explores rare mental health condition in award-winning podcast

by Elissa NadwornyJanet W. Lee

6 min

College student explores rare mental health condition in award-winning podcast

Whistleblower Joshua Dean, who raised concerns about Boeing jets, dies at 45

Joshua Dean, who died on Tuesday, had gone public with his concerns about defects and quality-control problems at Spirit AeroSystems, a major supplier of parts for Boeing. Here, a Spirit AeroSystems logo is seen on a 737 fuselage sent to Boeing's factory in Renton, Wash., in January. Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Whistleblower Joshua Dean, who raised concerns about Boeing jets, dies at 45

by Bill ChappellJoel Rose

2 min

Whistleblower Joshua Dean, who raised concerns about Boeing jets, dies at 45

