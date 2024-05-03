Listen to the featured story from this episode.
Morning Edition for May 3, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 3, 2024
Morning Edition
Middle East
Morning news brief
Steve Inskeep celebrates 20th anniversary as host of 'Morning Edition'
Business
Hiring slowed in April. The U.S. economy added 175,000 jobs
Some video game workers aim to unionize to push for better working conditions
Animals
Wild orangutan uses a plant to treat a wound under his right eye, scientists say
Ukraine cancels its consular services for all military-aged men living abroad
Student Podcast Challenge
College student explores rare mental health condition in award-winning podcast
Maryland gets tough on youth crime while trying to help young offenders thrive
After a boom in cash aid to tackle poverty, some states are now banning it
StoryCorps
Blues legend Sugar Pie DeSanto reflects on decades of being on stage
A judge hears closing arguments in an antitrust case against Google
Protestors in Georgia say Russia-style draft law will damage free speech
Games
Gather your loot, Dungeons & Dragons is on a quest to make it to the big stage
What are college students potentially risking when they engage in protests?
Middle East
Biden calls for peace after tense pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses
U.S. university protests over the war in Gaza galvanize other demonstrations
Whistleblower Joshua Dean, who raised concerns about Boeing jets, dies at 45
